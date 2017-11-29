Moonlight Madness parade stalled, not stopped

By Fiona Maureen, Black Press

‘Newlands Express’ float wins best in parade

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

The whole parade came to a stop when a vintage vehicle stalled and needed to be pushed out of the way. Kolten Willick Photo

The whole parade came to a stop when a vintage vehicle stalled and needed to be pushed out of the way. Kolten Willick Photo

Moonlight Madness parade floats on Stuart Street, Fort St. James on Friday Nov. 24, 2017.

Moonlight Madness parade floats on Stuart Street, Fort St. James on Friday Nov. 24, 2017.

Moonlight Madness parade floats on Stuart Street, Fort St. James on Friday Nov. 24, 2017.

Moonlight Madness parade floats on Stuart Street, Fort St. James on Friday Nov. 24, 2017.

Moonlight Madness parade floats on Stuart Street, Fort St. James on Friday Nov. 24, 2017.

Moonlight Madness parade floats on Stuart Street, Fort St. James on Friday Nov. 24, 2017.