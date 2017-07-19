Mount Milligan Community Project Fund

Criteria for Funding Requests:

The objective of the community project fund is to contribute to healthy communities and support regional sustainability by investing in people and a diverse post-mining economy.

Funding of between CAD $2,000 – CAD $10,000 will be provided to organizations and/or special projects that build the capacity of local community groups and/or members and are focused on one or more of the following priority areas:

a. Education and training – provision of education opportunities, resources and leadership training, especially in health and safety, technical and scientific fields.

b. Health – improving access to health services, including service for children and the elderly.

c. Environmental – funding of environment projects focusing on air, water, biodiversity and energy conservation.

d. Community – enhancing business development, employment activities, programs to assist vulnerable groups, and a sustainable economy.

e. Literacy – improving the various aspects of literacy in the region.

Priority will be given to those organization and/or projects that aim to achieve sustainable outcomes, and those that are innovatively meeting a defined need within one or more local communities.

http://centerragold.com/operations/mount-milligan/community-engagement