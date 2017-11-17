Border traffic. (File photo)

‘No shirt, no service, no Canada’

Shirtless Tacoma man arrested after Canadian border officials say they found meth in rental vehicle

A U.S. man is now in jail after Canada Border Services Agency discovered he had an outstanding felony warrant from Washington State.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a news release Friday afternoon titled “No shirt, no service, no Canada,” saying the Tacoma man arrived northbound at the Peace Arch (Douglas) crossing in South Surrey, shirtless, and told officers he was heading to Toronto to visit friends.

The release says that during a search of a rental vehicle, CBSA found small amounts of meth.

After being returned to Blaine, officers confirmed the 23-year-old had a felony warrant from the Washington State Department of Corrections for robbery and escape from community custody, which was issued Nov. 13.

“The co-operation between three government agencies is priceless,” U.S. CBP area port director Kenneth Williams said in the release.

“CBSA, CBP and the sheriff’s office worked as a team to get this suspected criminal off the street.”

