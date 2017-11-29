Nov. 23 was a full fun day of gym sports

Grades 4 – 5 students in teams from FLESS, David Hoy, Northside, Sinkutview, EDS and McLeod challeged each other in Handball tournaments, and Grades 6 – 7 students from the same schools challenged eachother in Volleyball tournaments. These took place all day on Thurs. Nov. 23 at school gyms in Vanderhoof.

David Hoy grade 4 - 5 handball team with coach John Bennison. Photos by Fiona Maureen

Gr 4 - 5 Handball teams playing at EDS. Photos by Fiona Maureen

Gr 6 - 7 Volleyball teams playing at NVSS.

Gr 4 - 5 Handball teams at Northside School gym.

Gr 6 - 7 Volleyball teams playing at NVSS.

Gr 6 - 7 Volleyball teams playing at NVSS.