One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

A Hedley man who ate a pepperoni stick in Princeton’s Save On and then refused to pay for it was fined $500 in Princeton court Thursday.

Edward Ernest Ulbright, 55, pleaded guilty to breaching a probation order that required him to abstain from alcohol.

Court heard the incident occurred on May 17, 2016. The Save On manager called police who said Ulbright “displayed signs of impairment by alcohol.

Ulbright was allowed one year to pay the fine.


