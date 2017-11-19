PHOTOS: Procession and funeral for Const. John Davidson

See the funeral honouring fallen Abbotsford cop John Davidson in photos.
FULL STORY: Funeral honouring fallen police officer John Davidson
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
See the funeral honouring fallen Abbotsford cop John Davidson in photos.
FULL STORY: Funeral honouring fallen police officer John Davidson
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Celebration of life to follow at Abbotsford Centre at 1 p.m.
Candidates’ forum is at noon at Vancouver Island Conference Centre
Detours are available via Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 1
Third debate held Sunday, Nov. 19 at Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island Conference Centre
Thousands were fired from the military, RCMP and public service because of their sexual orientation
Newest movie in the franchise will beat Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
Thousands attended celebration of life for Abbotsford police officer