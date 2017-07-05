Poker ride for chainsaw and cash

Winners: 1st Tomas Garza $845, 2nd Ashley Eastman $420, 3rd Liv Porsnuk $168, 4th Lyle Pankratz $85, 5th Brenda Villard $85.
Chainsaw winner: Wayne Forshner.
Results from the Snowmobile/ATV club poker ride June 15
Winners: 1st Tomas Garza $845, 2nd Ashley Eastman $420, 3rd Liv Porsnuk $168, 4th Lyle Pankratz $85, 5th Brenda Villard $85.
Chainsaw winner: Wayne Forshner.
Prizes include a trip for two to one of six Canadian destinations, a stay on a houseboat and more
NDP-Green alliance gets its chance to govern province
We asked British Columbians to describe Canada in three words
Robert Gagnon is hoping to raise awareness for for veterans and first responders with PTSD