Poker ride for chainsaw and cash

Results from the Snowmobile/ATV club poker ride June 15

Winners: 1st Tomas Garza $845, 2nd Ashley Eastman $420, 3rd Liv Porsnuk $168, 4th Lyle Pankratz $85, 5th Brenda Villard $85.

Chainsaw winner: Wayne Forshner.

 

Most Read