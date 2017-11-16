Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major music festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Grand Analog was among the many bands performing at last summer’s Tall Tree Music Festival in Port Renfrew. (Contributed)

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival is cancelled.

Organizers said the festival, which attracted more than 2,500 music lovers last year to Brown’s Mountain, will not go ahead in 2018.

The festival is expected to return in 2019.

“Producing a festival is a very hard thing to do at the best of times,” the statement reads.

“Tall Tree is almost entirely organized and run by volunteers who put thousands of hours of time into making the festival happen. Even with that massive volunteer [base], at the end of the day the numbers have continually struggled to add up.”

Last year, Tall Tree drew its largest audience ever, with more than 2,500 attending, but in the festival’s eight years it has never made a profit.

Festivals across B.C. have struggled in recent years with a low Canadian dollar and market over-saturation, with the Pemberton Music Festival, Squamish Valley Music Festival and Victoria’s Rock the Shores taking recent breaks.

Tall Tree organizers are still moving ahead with its Song & Surf winter festival in Port Renfrew. The event is set for Feb. 9-11 at various venues. Tickets go on sale Nov. 21.



