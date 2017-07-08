Princeton wildfire hits 2,000 hectares

The Princeton wildfire has grown to 2,000 hectares and structures have been lost

Photo contributed by evacuee Bill Davies who snapped this photo from his front door.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

The forest fire burning out of control 10 km north of Princeton has reached an estimated 2,000 hectares in size, according to George Elliott, communications officer for the Princeton Volunteer Fire Department,

An additional 40 firefighters arrived on the scene this morning, bringing the number of professionals battling the blaze from the ground and air to approximately 100,

Elliott confirmed that structures have been burned, but could not comment on how many homes or buildings have been destroyed.

So far there are no injuries, he said.

The current strategy of BC Wildfire Management is to attack the fire from the north and southern flanks, said Elliott.

Evacuation orders issued yesterday for 54 homes between Summer Creek Road and Dry Lake remain in effect and while local motels are full, many people have come forward offering places for evacuees to stay.

“We’ve been able to find some rooms and we have a list of people who have offered [to billet].”

Another updated is expected at 8 p.m.

For a gallery of reader photos on the fire click here. For information on the Smoky Skies Advisory issued for the Cariboo, Thompson, Shuswap, Okanagan, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon and Nicola region click here.

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Tracy Wynnyk confirms the Princeton fire is currently estimated at 1,500 hectares.

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

Bill Davies stood in his backyard yesterday afternoon and watched the fire come to him.

“When I first saw it I thought ‘what’s someone burning this time of year?’”

He said he assumed someone was burning garbage or debris but within minutes “it was out of control.”

Davies, who lives with his wife on Seven Mile Road, used every minute until he was evacuated to remove valuables from his home, and then he used his phone to shoot a video of other belongings for insurance purposes.

The couple left the property, which quickly became a command center for forest fire crews, at about 2 p.m.

“The fire was all around us,” he said.

By evening the fire north of Princeton was estimated at 200 hectares and declared out-of-control by BC Wildfire Management. Overnight it grew to 1,500 hectares.

Fifty-four families in the area have been evacuated.

Davies said he received a report from the Princeton Volunteer Fire Saturday morning that his home of 22 years is still standing.

He is staying in Princeton with his sister.

Phil Nielsen, another Seven Mile Road resident, was on holidays when he learned of the fire threatening his home.

“We just turned around and came right back.”

At 11 p.m. Friday he was allowed behind police barriers to return to his house long enough to rescue the family’s cat and dog.

The Nielson’s Fifth Wheel trailer is currently parked at the Riverside Centre in Princeton, which has been set up an evacuation center.

ORIGINAL:

The fire just north of Princeton has grown to 1,500 hectares as of 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Thirty-four properties between Summer Creek Road and Dry Lake on Highway 5A were evacuated on Friday.

Those residences include a children’s camp, Camp Tulahead. Dozens of young people were bused to Merritt, as the road to Princeton was closed, and officials said everyone is safely accounted for.

The community of Missezula Lake, at the end of Summers Creek Road, has been placed on advisory evacuation alert. Residents there are being advised to shelter in place.

An update is expected at 8 a.m.

138 confirmed #BCwildfire starts today. Evac orders/alerts in place in central interior. More updates to begin tomorrow at 08:00 hrs. pic.twitter.com/o7X4ua15qx — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 8, 2017

