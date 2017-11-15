Protesters pose as reporters to interrupt Trudeau’s speech

Anti-pipline protesters escorted by Vancouver police away from Trudeau media event

Two people protesting Ottawa’s approval of the expansion of the Kinder Morgan oil pipeline say they were questioned by police Wednesday after they interrupted a news conference by the prime minister.

Hayley Zacks and 24-year-old Jake Hubley stood with signs protesting the pipeline before telling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau he can’t fulfil his climate action promises if projects like Trans Mountain are approved.

Twenty-year-old Zacks said later in an interview that she and Hubley were both first-time voters in the last federal election and they voted for Trudeau because of his election promises.

RELATED: Trudeau stands by TransMountain as IPO is set to go

When the Trans Mountain pipeline was approved, she says they were disappointed.

She says they received passes to the news conference by claiming they were freelance journalists.

Zacks says they were escorted out of the news conference by the prime minister’s RCMP security team, handcuffed by Vancouver police officers and taken to a nearby station.

After being questioned by police, Zacks says they were released.

The $6.8-billion pipeline expansion project between Edmonton and Burnaby, B.C., would nearly triple the line’s capacity and increase tanker traffic sevenfold along British Columbia’s southern coast.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road
Next story
Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

Just Posted

Local area D-Day survivor is 100 yrs on Feb. 5

Stewart Ray is “like a cat with 9 lives, except he’s on at least his 3rd set of 9 lives”

WWII Veteran’s 70th year residing in Fort St. James

J.K. Johnson moved here from Calgary in 1947 and never looked back

“Persian Plenty” quilt fit for a queen

Fort St. James quilter Mona French is almost finished building her magnificent… Continue reading

Community Foundation showcases “777 Challenge” trophy

The 777 Challenge is one way to donate to the Fort St.… Continue reading

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Federal funding to combat guns, gangs and opioid crisis

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said illicit drugs are often main cause of guns, gangs violence

Riverview youth mental health centre proceeds

Replacement for Maples Treatment Centre first announced in March

Dead boy’s father posts Facebook response after Appeal Court upholds conviction

David, Collet Stephan were found guilty in their son Ezekiel’s 2012 death from bacterial meningitis

Trudeau mania, Scheer enthusiasm in B.C. this week

Prime minister, Conservative leader drop in on Surrey, White Rock

Forecasters promote avalanche safety awareness to kick off season

Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts to get proper training and equipment.

B.C. church defaced with disturbing anti-Christian graffiti

Staff at Crossroads United Church reported the vandalism to police late last week

PayPal ordered to disclose business accounts to Canada Revenue Agency

Online payments company has 45 days to hand over information identifying its account holders

Federal government to boost treatment options for opioid drug users: minister

More than 2,800 people died last year as a result of the overdose crisis

Most Read