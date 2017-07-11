Quesnel mayor warns residents of fake fire marshals

Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson is warning residents of “fake fire marshals.”

“There have been very disturbing reports of people being given evacuation alerts by individuals posing as fire marshals,” his post reads.

“These individuals have been dressed in some form of uniform and wear high visibility vests and are door-knocking in various areas around Quesnel.

“Please know that the RCMP or another clearly identifiable peace office will only door knock at your door when an actual order is issued for you area and they will have a signed copy of that order to show you.

“If you are unsure, you can always check the CRD website for an actual order or alert for your area (better yet, sign up for the CRD’s notification system so you get direct notification). If the individual clearly is not a uniformed peace office and has no official order to show you, then please report these individuals to the police. Do not confront them yourself, just report this activity as soon as you can: 250-992-9211.”