Record-high temperatures reached in 18 spots in B.C.

White Rock, Victoria and the Fraser Valley made new records for the unusually warm November day

Forecasters are reporting several temperature records were broken in B.C. on Wednesday for the usual warmth.

A subtropical airmass, dubbed a “pineapple express,” brought warm temperatures and copious amounts of rain to much of the province.

The oldest record beaten was at the Pitt Meadows Airport, where the 1904 record of 16.7 degrees Celsius was replaced by 17.1 degrees.

White Rock saw the biggest change in record temperatures. In 1939, Nov. 22 had a high of 13.9 degrees Celsius, while this year, the city saw a high of 18.2 degrees.

Records were made in five spots in Greater Victoria and along the Malahat Highway, as well as the Sunshine Coast and northeastern Vancouver Island.

Heat records:

Pitt Meadows Airport – 17.7 C

Vancouver Airport – 16.2 C

White Rock – 18.2 C

Abbotsford Airport – 19.1 C

Victoria Gonzales – 15.9 C

Victoria Harbour – 15 C

Victoria University – 15.8 C

Esquimalt area – 15.5 C

Malahat – 15 C

Southern Gulf Islands – 15.8 C

Whistler – 10.5 C

Powell River – 13.9 C

Sechelt Area – 15.5 C

Campbell River – 13.0 C

Comox-Courtenay – 13.6 C

Port Hardy – 13.4 C

Clinton – 7.5 C

Williams Lake – 9.5 C

Many places also saw a deluge of rain. Highway 99 near Brandywine Falls saw 90 millimetres, Squamish saw 83 mm, Hope had up to 82 mm in some areas, and Mission recorded 76 mm.

