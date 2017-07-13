Recreation sites now closed across Cariboo Fire Centre

Any members of the public currently using recreation sites are being advised to leave.

As wildfires continue to burn in the Cariboo region, all campsites, parks and trails are now closed.

That’s according to the Cariboo Fire Centre, which says the closure will remain in effect until further notice.

“Recreationalists are encouraged to avoid travelling in the backcountry in areas of active wildfires or where the fire danger rating is high to extreme,” the news release reads.

“Given the current fire danger ratings and number of active wildfires, further restrictions may be considered if people do not stay out of the backcountry.”