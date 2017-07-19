Salmon Cook Off, Garden Tour

Fort St James has some fantastic events coming up. Stop in at the Historic Park on July 22nd for the Salmon Cook Off. Participating groups from the community challenge each other to cooking the best Salmon recipe. The first 100 guests get to sample all of the different salmon recipes and be the judges.

The Historic Park is free admission this year and has some great daily activities for all ages so get on out there and enjoy everything our amazing National Historic Park has to offer. On July 23rd explore some of Fort St James resident’s beautiful gardens with the Garden Tour. Enjoy a day in the gardens and see what members of our community have created. You can pick up your tickets at the District Office or here at the Visitors Centre. Transportation will be available.