Plane headed to Edmonton from the Okanagan goes missing

A search is underway near Revelstoke

  • Nov. 26, 2017 5:00 p.m.
  • News

The general area where the search for the missing aircraft is being conducted. -Image: Google Maps

Search and rescue crews are in the process of searching for an aircraft which took off yesterday afternoon from Penticton and failed to arrive at its destination in Edmonton.

According to the Canadian Coast Guard’s Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre Victoria, two people were aboard the aircraft when it departed from Penticton Regional Airport at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Rescue crews were alerted last night at 10:40 p.m. that a ping from the pilot’s cell phone was picked up approximately 20 kilomteres north east of Revelstoke.

The search for the single-engine Mooney aircraft is being conducted in the Revelstoke area and into Rogers Pass.

A Hercules aircraft conducted an electronic search last night and found nothing. All airports in the area have been checked with no sign of the plane.

Two Parks Canada helicopters and one chartered helicopter from Arrow Helicopters are currently involved in the search.

Low cloud in the area later in the day on Sunday has prevented a Coromorant helicopter, a Buffalo aircraft and three planes from CASAR in Kamloops from continuing their search.

There is no further information currently available on the identity of the people in plane.

