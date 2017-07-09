UPDATE: More evacuations ordered, wildfires burn around Williams Lake

Alexis Creek and Hanceville are the newest evacuation orders from the Cariboo Regional District

Aerial view south of Williams Lake Friday afternoon shows dry lightning storm passing over, leaving fire starts behind. Lightning sparked more than 100 new fires Friday. (Black Press)

UPDATE: Evacuation has been ordered for White Road, Ross Road, and Glen Road.

Update: An Evacuation Alert has been issued for the White Road, Ross Road, and Glen Road area. PDF map available here http://bit.ly/2sDLhxV Posted by Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre on Sunday, July 9, 2017

More evacuation orders have been issued, as wildfires surrounding Williams Lake continue to burn.

The communities of Alexis Creek and Hanceville are the newest evacuation orders from the Cariboo Regional District.

There are currently several smaller fires burning in the Chilcotin, around Hanceville, at “encompass an total area of 100,000 hectares,” according to the BC Wildfire Service as of Saturday night.

Trouble started at Hanceville Friday afternoon, when a lightning storm swept through the region.

The fire claimed historic Lee’s Corner store Friday night, and is burning in the Raven Lake area. Power has been out since yesterday, when powerlines were burnt down.

Residents from nearby Anaham Reserve had already been evacuated to Alexis Creek, and are now apart of the evacuation order which will see these rural residents travelling through Williams Lake and onto evacuation centres in Prince George.

As many as 30 additional RCMP members from across the province will to assist with evacuations in the region.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Bryon said there will be ten police check points set up between Fox Mountain Road and 150 Mile House.

Stone Reserve residents were also evacuated Friday night, but to Williams Lake.

The Chilcotin is a vast area with many ranches and lodges and First Nations communities.

Other blazes still burning

The wildfire near Sugarcane, 1-kilometre north of Chief William is now estimated at 2,500 hectares in size.

The wildfire in the Wildwood/Williams Lake Airport area has grown to 2,000 hectares in size – doubling since 2 p.m.

The fire near Spoken Lake Road is holding at 100 hectares.

An evacuation alert remains for the South Lakeside area. Evacuations were ordered for the Miocene area and Wildwood area of Williams Lake Friday, and Lexington Subdivision on Saturday.

Two evacuation orders have been issued for 150 Mile House.