UPDATE:

TWO FATALITIES IN HIGHWAY 16 CRASH

B.C. North District, Vanderhoof RCMP confirmed that two people were fatally injured as a result of a collision on Wednesday August 9th 2017, at 5:46 p.m. on highway 16 near Guest Road, east of Vanderhoof BC.

Once on scene, RCMP discovered that a Chev Cavalier travelling west on highway 16 crossed the center line and struck a loaded logging truck on the driver’s side fuel tank. The two people in the car were deceased at the scene. The driver of the logging truck was taken to hospital and treated for injuries that have been described as non-life threatening. The driver has since been released from hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and contributing factors have yet to be determined. Initial information received from witnesses indicate that car may have lost control prior to colliding with the logging truck.

Names of those involved will not be released at this time. The RCMP continue their investigation and ask that anyone who may have information on this crash to call the North District Traffic Services at 250 649-4004

DriveBC is reporting that Hwy. 16 is reopened between Vanderhoof and Prince George.

#BCHwy16 is CLOSED 40km east of #Vanderhoof due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress, no detour available. Next update at 7:30p — Fort George District (@TranBC_FtGeorge) August 10, 2017

Police are not releasing any further information at this time.

More to come.