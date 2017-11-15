UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road

TimberWest contractor dies near Caycuse, off the shores of Lake Cowichan

TimberWest has confirmed that the driver of a logging truck that left the road near Caycuse on Wednesday has died.

The man was a working for a contractor for TimberWest near the Honeymoon Bay operations.

According to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, the truck left the road approximately two kilometres past Nixon River Bridge, which is three kilometres east of Caycuse. It went into standing water beside the road and became submerged.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues affected by this tragic accident,” TimberWest president and CEO Jeff Zweig said. “A fatality within our forest community deeply impacts all of us. We are working closely with the RCMP, WorkSafe and our contractor on the investigation.”

TimberWest has lent its full support to authorities in the ongoing investigation, and operations have been suspended out of respect for the deceased and his family, and to provide support to friends and colleagues, the company said.

An RCMP dive team joined fire crews at the scene earlier on Wednesday to search for the driver, while heavy equipment was deployed to recover the truck.

“No indications as to how much fuel is onboard due to vehicle being submerged, however sheen on water and diesel odor was noted,” read a report from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strateg. “Fire Department has deployed spill pads to address fuel leakage.”

The First Nations Health Authority, Vancouver Island Health Authority and Lake Cowichan First Nation were all advised of the incident.

