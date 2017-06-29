Veteran walking from Prince George to Victoria

Robert Gagnon is hoping to raise awareness for for veterans and first responders with PTSD

A retired armed forces veteran living in British Columbia will be walking to the BC Legislature to raise awareness for people with post traumatic stress disorder.

Robert Gagnon is a former corporal with the Canadian Armed Forces and currently works as a correctional officer in Prince George. He began his walk to Victoria on Wednesday and expects to arrive in late July.

The 44-year-old is also raising money for veterans and first responders, with all monies going to societies that provide transition services for Canadian veterans in Quesnel and Kamloops.

Gagnon has started a GoFundMe page and is collecting donations during his 26 day walk to Victoria. He hopes to raise $5,000 and is already more than halfway towards his goal with dozens of people pitching in to help.

@ragnarhaagen

ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.