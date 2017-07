One of the original Voyageurs, part of the group who started their off from Fort St. James Cottonwood Park on June 6, ending his journey in the Ottawa river on Saturday morning, successfully completing a canoe trip across five provinces to join Canada 150 festivities on Parliament Hill.

On the task of canoeing thousands of kilometres, it was reported that Wilson said, it was daunting but seeing the country’s infamous views from its waterways was an incredible experience.