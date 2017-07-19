Voyaguer Postcard returned to the Fort

In celebration of Canada’s 150th year the Voyageur Brigade Society paddled across Canada from West to East celebrating the place Voyager Canoes played in Canada’s history. The Visitors Centre sent a postcard with the Voyageur’s and it traveled by canoe all the way from Fort St James to Ottawa. We received our postcard back by Canada Post this week and the Voyageur’s sent us a message about their journey. They wrote,

“Paddle Canada 150. Paddlers traveled from Fort St James to Ottawa. We paddled with the Fort to Fort Brigade in Northern BC, then to Lake Abraham AB. For the North Saskatchewan River for about 4 days, South Saskatchewan to Saskatoon one day, on Lake of the Prairies, on Assiniboin River for 3 days. Red River to Winnipeg, Winnipeg River to Pinawa Nipigon Bay and Lake Superior, also Lake of the Woods, Ottawa River for 2 days and into Parliament Hill on Rideau on July 1.”

Wow what a journey our postcard went on.

Voyageur Brigade, Fort St James, June 6. Photos Fiona Maureen