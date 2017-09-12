Wildfire spreads in southwestern Alberta

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for part of a southwestern Alberta First Nation because of a wildfire that’s threatening Waterton Lakes National Park.

The Blood Tribe, southwest of Lethbridge, has issued the order for homes and apartments in Zone 1 of the Blood Reserve, and says residents of Zone 3 should be prepared to leave their homes on short notice.

Evacuees are being asked to register at a multipurpose building on the reserve.

Alberta Emergency Services issued a mandatory evacuation order late Monday evening for residents of the Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9, located just north of the park.

As well, nearby Cardston County declared a state of emergency and told residents to head to the civic centre in the town of Cardston.

Parks Canada says as of Monday, the Kenow fire had covered about 114 square kilometres and moved 11.5 kilometres down British Columbia’s Akamina Valley over the past three days.

