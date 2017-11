Some lucky man or woman purchased a winning 6/49 ticket in Kelowna.

A ticket drawn last night matched six out of six numbers for a total win of $16,787,681.40.

The winning numbers are 26 28 31 36 38 45 and the bonus is 18.

No word yet on who the lucky person is, but we’ll keep you posted.

