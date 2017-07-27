Impending provincial partnership a circus

Editor, The Times:

Every circus has its clowns. In B.C., we have the Green Leader Andrew Weaver, who said the Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project is a myth and will not create employment. Perhaps Weaver could use his grandpa’s horse and buggy for transportation — but the horse will create pollution.

Then again, Weaver could go to work on his bicycle. And we have NDP Leader John Horgan, who wants to put a stop to BC Hydro’s Site C dam project. I guess he could do his reading by candlelight. The show must go on.

Lo Sarra

Kamloops, B.C.