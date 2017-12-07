Canucks forward Bo Horvat out up to six weeks with right foot fracture

Horvat was injured in the third period of Vancouver’s 3-0 win over Carolina this week

Coach Travis Green isn't dwelling on the loss of Horvat. “It’s a good opportunity for someone to step up. Next in line.” pic.twitter.com/MlD5txe08c — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 7, 2017

Vancouver forward Bo Horvat will miss up to six weeks with a right foot fracture, the Canucks announced Thursday.

The team said a more concrete timeline for Horvat’s recovery will be available after he sees a specialist.

Horvat was injured in the third period of Vancouver’s 3-0 win over Carolina on Tuesday when he appeared to jam his foot into the boards after being checked.

Coach Travis Green said during a conference with reporters Thursday that without Horvat, other players will have to fill the holes.

“We’re not talking about who is out, we’re talking about who is in and how we’re going to win,” Green said. “It’s unfortunate, but it gives guys an opportunity to step up.”

.@BoHorvat suffered a foot fracture and will be out of the line-up for multiple weeks, up to six. A firmer timeline will be available after he is seen by a specialist. pic.twitter.com/kYeh0xT8IJ — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 7, 2017

This includes players like winger Brock Boeser, who led all players across the league with 11 goals in 15 games in November, earning him the NHL’s rookie of the month.

“We’ll miss him, but that’s hockey,” Canucks winger Brock Boeser said. “Every time someone gets hurt we all have to come together and help. He’s done a lot in helping me produce.”

Horvat, 22, is in his fourth season with the Canucks.

He has 10 goals and 10 assists in 28 games this season and is coming off a 20-goal, 32-assist campaign in 2016-17.

Fans respond to Horvat’s injury

Bo Horvat has been admired both on and off the ice by fans of all ages.

In response to the news, fans took to social media with a mix of sadness and optimism.

I’m gonna cry — Jake (@JFYakob) December 7, 2017

Alright boys, who is stepping into @BoHorvat shoes as leader? Let's keep the momentum rolling! ❤️ — Whitley Sheehan (@whits077) December 7, 2017

Oh toe, no, Bo…… — Bob Price (@kammornanchor) December 7, 2017

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.