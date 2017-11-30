Defending champion Belmont Bulldogs win pool on opening day

The teams have been re-seeded for day two of the BC girls AAAA provincial championships at the Langley Events Centre

Day one is in the books at the BC girls AAAA volleyball provincial championships.

Sixteen teams hit the Langley Events Centre courts on Thursday, each playing three games to determine which order they finished in their pool, before being re-seeded for Friday’s round of 16 and quarter-final contests.

And the defending provincial champion Belmont Bulldogs are in good shape after winning Group M.

The Seaquam Seahawks were second, Heritage Woods third and Moscrop fourth.

In Group N, the Earl Marriott Mariners were tops, Van Tech came second, South Delta third and Mount Baker fourth.

The Handsworth Royals won Group P with Mission second, North Peace third and Kelowna fourth.

And in Group R, the Semiahmoo Totems were tops. Lord Byng came second, Oak Bay third and Lord Tweedsmuir fourth.

Photos by Gary Ahuja Black Press

 

Previous story
BC Lions hire Ed Hervey as GM, Buono to stay on as coach for 2018
Next story
Semifinals set at BC boys AA volleyball championships

Just Posted

Moonlight Madness parade stalled, not stopped

‘Newlands Express’ float wins best in parade

Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

New machine in Prince Rupert cafe will allows users to buy virtual currencies

Medals brought home from Taekwondo Westerns

Fort team travelled to Grand Prairie for Western Canadian Championships

Fort hockey girls help bring home division silver

Combined PeeWee/Bantam team compete at Women’s Hockey Wickfest, Calgary

VIDEO: Government approves funding of $750,000 drug for B.C. woman

Approval comes one day after province announces funding for Soliris on a case-by-case basis

One-in-five 911 calls are ‘non-emergencies’: E-Comm

New campaign urges callers to keep 911 clear for those with real emergencies

Semifinals set at BC boys AA volleyball championships

Defending champion Langley Christian among four teams remaining in contention for provincial gold

Defending champion Belmont Bulldogs win pool on opening day

The teams have been re-seeded for day two of the BC girls AAAA provincial championships at the Langley Events Centre

Syringe found in downtown Victoria parking dispenser

Police urge the public to take extra caution when reaching into ticket receptacles

Williams Lake grandfather stops bank robbery in progress

Stopping a bank robbery was “the right thing to do.”

Gregg Zaun fired from Sportsnet for “inappropriate behaviour”

Company says the Blue Jays analyst has been terminated, effective immediately

B.C. Premier John Horgan vows clear referendum question

B.C. legislature adjourns after NDP-Greens pass electoral reform bill

Wilkinson surges, Watts sinks on social media as BC Liberals race heats up

Analyst says former favourite Dianne Watts has lost her lead in online engagement

Equitas expects appeal court’s decision on veteran charter Monday

B.C.-based veterans advocacy group filed class-action suit against federal government in 2012

Most Read