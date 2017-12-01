BC boys AAA volleyball quarter-final championships, Langley Events Centre Earl Marriott’s Nicholas Prokopic and his Mariners’ teammates are onto the semifinal round. Gary Ahuja Black Press

Down to final four at volleyball AAA championships

Trio of Surrey teams and Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Wild in final four at BC AAA senior boys volleyball championships at Langley Events Centre

All that stands in the way of an all-Fraser Valley championship final is Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Wild.

The Wild — the top seed heading into the BC boys AAA provincial volleyball championships — will take on the Seaquam Seahawks in one semifinal while the Earl Marriott Mariners battle the Semiahmoo Totems in the other.

The championships are being hosted by the Langley Events Centre.

The Seahawks were not in the final top-10 rankings ahead of the championships while Earl Marriott was ranked second and Semiahmoo ninth.

Both semifinals go tonight (Friday, Dec. 1) at the LEC at 8 p.m. on courts 4 and 5.

All four teams played their quarter-final matches earlier that day.

The Wild won 3-0 (25-18,25-15,25-17) over Elgin Park, while Seaquam was a 3-0 (25-20,25-21,25-16) straight-sets winner over Dover Bay.

And on the bottom half of the draw, the Mariners won 3-0 (25-23,5-19,26-24) to beat the Argyle Pipers while Semiahmoo needed four sets to beat Penticton 3-1 (25-19,20-25,25-18,25-20).

The semifinal winners will play for gold on Saturday at 5 p.m.

sports@langleytimes.com

