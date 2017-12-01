Win a lottery, get an autograph at Blue Jays’ Winter Tour fan fest in Vancouver

Toronto Blue Jays stars Kevin Pillar (left) and Marcus Stroman (middle) pose for a photo with a young fan during a Winter Tour event in Calgary in 2015. (Photo: MLB.com)

Another Toronto Blue Jays Winter Tour event is coming to Vancouver next month, and it’s not going to be easy to get player autographs.

A lottery system will be used for the autograph part of the event, at Vancouver Convention Centre on Saturday, Jan. 13. Winter Tour events will also take place on Friday, Jan. 12.

“The two-day event will honour the overwhelming support the team has witnessed while on the road out west over the last few seasons, with select current players and personnel taking part in various events and appearances,” says an event advisory emailed to local news media on Friday morning.

“Blue Jays players attending (the event) in Vancouver will be announced in the coming weeks.”

For a chance to secure tickets to the autograph session, fans are required to enter into an online lottery beginning Monday, Dec. 4, at bluejays.com/wintertour.

The lottery opens on Monday (Dec. 4) at 8 a.m. Pacific, and closes the following morning at 7:59 a.m.

“Winners will be selected by random draw and notified via email on Thursday, Dec. 7 with a link to purchase the number of tickets requested (only winners will be notified),” says the event advisory.

Each autograph session ticket is $10, with proceeds benefitting Jays Care Foundation.

Sponsored by TD, the Winter Tour event last visited Vancouver in 2015, and in 2011 before that.



