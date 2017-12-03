REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Revelstoke: Camping out for epic season opener

Ahead of the season opening at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, ski and snowboard enthusiasts camped overnight to be first on the hill. Watch more >

Chilliwack: Two-headed snake a charmer

Two-and-a-half-year-old Medusa is an extremely rare snake due to her polycephaly: the condition of being born with more than one head. Watch more >

Langley: Cars for Moms impacting lives

A Cars for Moms program is changing lives in the community, taking older cars and getting them road ready for single mothers struggling to get by. Watch more >

Victoria: Vancouver Island beat Raincouver for wettest November

Rain, rain and more rain. That was Novembers theme in Greater Victoria, where residents saw only two dry days. Watch more >

Nanaimo: Cancer patient donates $2M for equipment

Nanaimo resident Gordon Heys gave the last-needed boost for B.C. Cancer Foundation to purchase the third PET/CT scanner in the province Watch more >

Study finds dogs smarter than cats

Moonlight Madness parade stalled, not stopped

‘Newlands Express’ float wins best in parade

Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

New machine in Prince Rupert cafe will allows users to buy virtual currencies

Medals brought home from Taekwondo Westerns

Fort team travelled to Grand Prairie for Western Canadian Championships

Fort hockey girls help bring home division silver

Combined PeeWee/Bantam team compete at Women’s Hockey Wickfest, Calgary

VIDEO: Government approves funding of $750,000 drug for B.C. woman

Approval comes one day after province announces funding for Soliris on a case-by-case basis

‘I fell asleep’ admits second mate in 100,000 litre fuel spill off B.C.’s coast

Nathan E. Stewart ran aground near Bella Bella in 2016

VIDEO: Weaver makes predictions on Site C and Kinder Morgan

Town Hall with Andrew Weaver, MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head and Leader of the BC Green Party

Langley Christian Lightning strike down Abbotsford Christian Knights

Langley Christian caps off season with another BC high school boys volleyball banner

Semiahmoo Totems top Mount Baker Wild in thrilling five-set final

Semiahmoo defeats top-seed from Cranbrook to capture gold at BC AAA boys volleyball final at Langley Events Centre

Belmont Bulldogs B.C.’s best once again

Vancouver Island squad successfully defends their title at BC provincial AAAA senior girls volleyball championships at Langley Events Centre

Girl, 9, killed after being struck by city bus identified as Syrian refugee

Hala Albarhoum and her family fled a war-torn country and resettled in Abbotsford

Heated exchanges highlight fourth B.C. Liberal leadership debate

Feisty moments as the six candidates square off in Kelowna Saturday

Scare tactics aren’t the answer for overdose crisis, B.C.’s chief coroner says

Lisa Lapointe urges caution in response to B.C. funeral chain’s ‘visual’ fentanyl prevention campaign

