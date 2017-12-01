Who donates 10-year-old food?

Some people use holiday campaigns to clean out their cupboards

A Christmas hamper program in Princeton B.C. has one request for the holidays: no old food.

Collection drives are underway to receive non-perishables for the annual effort that makes Christmas brighter for about 110 families. However volunteers are finding some residents use the campaign to clean out their cupboards.

“It happens every year,” said Heather King, a program organizer.

This Christmas calls for donations are being accompanied by a request: don’t donate anything that expires before 2018.

At a recent community event where people were asked to bring canned goods approximately half of the donations had to be thrown out because they were old, she said.

“There was something in there from 2007.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
American Airlines glitch gives pilots holiday at Christmas
Next story
What is your most embarrassing work story?

Just Posted

Moonlight Madness parade stalled, not stopped

‘Newlands Express’ float wins best in parade

Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

New machine in Prince Rupert cafe will allows users to buy virtual currencies

Medals brought home from Taekwondo Westerns

Fort team travelled to Grand Prairie for Western Canadian Championships

Fort hockey girls help bring home division silver

Combined PeeWee/Bantam team compete at Women’s Hockey Wickfest, Calgary

VIDEO: Government approves funding of $750,000 drug for B.C. woman

Approval comes one day after province announces funding for Soliris on a case-by-case basis

One-in-five 911 calls are ‘non-emergencies’: E-Comm

New campaign urges callers to keep 911 clear for those with real emergencies

Charges stayed against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six massacre

Court grants application to have first-degree murder and conspiracy charges essentially dropped

B.C. launches emergency response centre to curb overdose deaths

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy says centre to connect provincial, local teams

Down to final four at volleyball AAA championships

Trio of Surrey teams and Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Wild in final four at BC AAA senior boys volleyball championships at Langley Events Centre

Eight remain in hunt for provincial title

Quarter-finals are set at Langley Events Centre for BC high school AAAA girls volleyball championships

Funeral chain creates visual campaign to show dangers of fentanyl

Metro Vancouver funeral chain serves up to five families monthly who’s loved one died from overdose

Win a lottery, get an autograph at Blue Jays’ Winter Tour fan fest in Vancouver

Toronto’s pro baseball team heads west for two-day event in January

Study finds dogs smarter than cats

Researchers look at neuron numbers to determines species’ intelligence

UPDATE: Nine-year-old B.C. girl dies after being hit by bus

Child struck at crosswalk in Abbotsford

Most Read