Prince Rupert leads in eco-friendly port operations with $7.2 million in new infrastructure
Installation of new shore power will reduce emissions by equiv. 6,500 passenger vehicles
News
Canada’s climate action plan underfunded, unclear regarding top risks: report
Report makes 11 recommendations to improve federal government’s draft $1.6-billion strategy
Catholic church settles lawsuit around historical sex abuse of 10-year-old B.C. girl
Incidents allegedly happened at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church at Nanaimo in 1976
Loved ones remember joyous B.C. man as his killer is sentenced
Warrants issued for 3 Prince George men charged with trafficking cocaine
Facebook intimidating Canadians with threats to pull news from platform: Ottawa
Federal public servants to start returning to office next month with hybrid system
‘Major breach’ of B.C. health-care data could happen without anyone noticing: report
Ottawa aims to reduce size of salmon fishing industry by buying licences
Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada
Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits
VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway
Driver dead after RCMP officer fired at truck that hit him during Creston traffic stop
Sports
Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada
Previous definition was one woman and one man
Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Calgary Flames
Vancouver opens a 3-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday
Trending Now
The problems with using buy now, pay later to fund travel
Buy now, pay later travel spending logged 1,233% increase from 2020 to 2021
‘Pre-loved doesn’t mean second-best’: Young Canadians thrift holiday gifts
Inflation, ethical concerns, leading younger generations to make more second-hand purchases
Snap, crackle, pop: Salt spray blamed for odd sounds from B.C. power lines
PODCAST: B.C dancing duo brings the funk to millions around the world
B.C. rescue group captures wrong-way warbler that should be wintering far south
Music, exercise, gray hair: Pandemic practices that live on
PODCAST: Nailing It Down: Home Building Budgets
Community
VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway
23 minute video with Raven garners over 5,000 views on Youtube
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter weather?
Winter begins later this month, but is already on the ground in many parts of the country
Obituaries
Haverstock (Willick) Barbara Anne
Oct 15th, 2022
Shrimati Bachin Kaur Birdi
Jul 10th, 2022
John O’Connor Currie
Jun 20th, 2021
Mervin James Work
May 24th, 2021
Marjorie ‘Juanita’ Lindsay
Mar 13th, 2021
Irene Eloise Johnson
Feb 28th, 2021
Entertainment
Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits
Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
Conclusion of six-part series ‘Harry & Meghan’ released Thursday
Life
Rooted in culture, steeped in love
Botanist chef Hector Laguna treats local, seasonal food with respect
Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay
Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur
