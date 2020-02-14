Best cars you can buy under $15,000

For those looking for a used vehicle on a modest budget consider these choices

For those looking for a used vehicle on a modest budget, there are a variety of choices to get the right ride and features. Here are some vehicles you can expect to purchase around $15,000.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

The Chevrolet Cruze has earned recognition for its safety and design including rear park assist, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert systems. The compact car has a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine with a standard six-speed manual or optional automatic transmission and 138 horsepower.

2015 Ford Focus

This is ideal for those looking for a smaller compact vehicle. The Ford Focus is known for its great handling and has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 160 horsepower. It’s available as a four-door sedan or hatchback. Tech and safety features include a rear-view camera, blind-spot warning, and an eight-inch touchscreen.

2016 Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra is a popular compact vehicle with a 1.8-liter engine, 145 horsepower, and a six-speed automatic transmission. It’s known for its fuel consumption of nearly 8.4 L/100 km in the city 6.1 L/100 km on the highway. This one has less horsepower than the Mazda3 but is still a leading choice.

2016 Mazda Mazda3

You can score a Mazda3 for under 15,000 with its unique sedan/hatchback athletic build. It’s a compact car but has quite some power with a 155-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It has an upscale interior however is a tighter squeeze in the rear seats compared to other sedans. The Mazda3 also has scored top safety ratings with features like a rear-view camera.

2015 Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla has been a reliable small sedan for decades and continues to evolve with its low running costs, new tech features, and comfort. Its 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine offers 132 horsepower. Safety ratings are high with eight airbags and Toyota’s Star Safety system which includes features like brake assist and an anti-lock braking system.

