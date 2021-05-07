Amazon has announced the creation of five new facilities in B.C., to employ about 2,000 people. (Amazon/Special to Black Press Media)

Amazon has announced the creation of five new facilities in B.C., to employ about 2,000 people. (Amazon/Special to Black Press Media)

Amazon adds new facilities in Langley, Pitt Meadows, Delta, Vancouver

The Vancouver port centre will be the first Amazon centre to feature robotics in B.C.

Amazon fulfillment centres and delivery stations in both Langleys, Pitt Meadows, Delta, and Vancouver are expected to create 2,000 jobs, the company announced Friday.

The four buildings announced on March 7 include:

• A new sorting centre in Langley City that will open later in 2021, estimated to create more than 500 jobs

• A delivery station that launched in February in Langley Township, employing 200 people

• A delivery station in Pitt Meadows, also set to open later this year, expected to create “hundreds of jobs” according to an Amazon statement

• Another delivery station in Delta for later this year, also expected to create hundreds of jobs

• A 450,000 square foot “advanced robotics fulfillment centre” at the Port of Vancouver that will launch in late 2021, employing 1,000 people and creating the first Amazon fulfillment centre using robots in B.C.

Black Press Media has reached out to Amazon for more information on the locations of the new Lower Mainland centres.

“This expansion by Amazon is an endorsement that British Columbia is a desirable place for a global company to make a long-term commitment,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. “We welcome the career opportunities created for people and families, and the chance to showcase to the world the amazing products from B.C.’s small- and medium-sized businesses.”

Amazon said it employs more than 5,500 full- and part-time employees in B.C.

READ MORE: Federal pledge to get GST from goods in Amazon warehouses could net $600 million

READ MORE: Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AmazonBusinessDeltaLangleyPitt MeadowsVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Forecast calls for B.C. home sales to ‘explode,’ then drop off
Next story
B.C.’s latest COVID-19 restrictions cost thousands of service jobs

Just Posted

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty advises Conservative leader Erin O’Toole on mental health and wellness. (House of Commons Photography)
Cariboo-Prince George MP calling for 1-year deadline to establish 3-digit suicide hotline

Todd Doherty’s motion calling for 9-8-8 as a national hotline passed unanimously in December

The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations said in a release that continued use of forest service roads by heavy industrial traffic has resulted in severe and unprecedented damage across the Omineca Natural Resource Region. (B.C. government photo)
Soft road conditions force restricted access to forest service roads in Omineca Natural Resource Region

Work to complete maintenance “extremely limited”

CSFS is one of the nine recipients of the award. Pictured [L-R] here are the Executive Director of Communications and Data Governance - Marlaena Mann, Dianna Mould - Nowh Guna Facilitator, Sarah Hein - Elder Advisor, Barby Skaling - Cultural Coordinator. (CSFS photo/Lakes District News)
Carrier Sekani Family Services recognized for reconciliation

Receives BC Reconciliation award

CGL’s graphic of the month showing planned activity for summer. (CGL update/Lakes District News)
Coastal GasLink reaches 692 km pipe delivery milestone

2 new COVID cases linked with pipeline accomodations

“Skeena,” by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow is one of five fonts in the running to become the default for Microsoft systems and Office programs. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Font named after Skeena River could become the next Microsoft default

One of the five new fonts will replace Calibri, which has been Microsoft’s default since 2007

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

A spectator looks on as the Olympic Caldron is relit in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, February 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small majority of B.C. residents in favour of a Vancouver 2030 Olympic bid: survey

Split reveals contention about public money needed to organize and host the bid, winter games

Junior A team Coquitlam Express is offering all Tri-City residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19 a free ticket to one of their games. (Facebook/Coquitlam Express)
B.C. hockey team offering free tickets to hometown fans who get the COVID-19 vaccine

‘We know the only way to get fans back is people getting vaccinated,’ says Express’ general manager Tali Campbell

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C.’s latest COVID-19 restrictions cost thousands of service jobs

Part-time workers set back again by spike in virus spread

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Leaked report shows detailed B.C. COVID-19 data not being released to public

Documents obtained by the Vancouver Sun show cases broken down by neighbourhoods

Abbotsford school board trustee Phil Anderson has stepped down after sharing an offensive image on Facebook. (File photo)
Abbotsford trustee temporarily steps down after sharing post relating COVID masks to slavery

Phil Anderson to receive training to better understand provincial mask mandate after posting picture

B.C. announced the launch of an app May 7 that connects youth struggling with mental health and substance use with “life-saving” social services. (Screen grab)
5 years in the making: Mental health app for youth and children launches in B.C.

The province provided $1.6-million to fund a virtual care platform

Amazon has announced the creation of five new facilities in B.C., to employ about 2,000 people. (Amazon/Special to Black Press Media)
Amazon adds new facilities in Langley, Pitt Meadows, Delta, Vancouver

The Vancouver port centre will be the first Amazon centre to feature robotics in B.C.

Most Read