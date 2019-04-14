In a March 13, 2019 file photo, an American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits at a boarding gate at LaGuardia Airport in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

American Airlines cancels Max flights through mid-August

The cancellations represent 1.5% of American’s total flights each day of the summer

American Airlines is cancelling 115 flights per day through mid-August because of ongoing problems with the Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The cancellations represent 1.5% of American’s total flights each day of the summer.

READ MORE: Southwest grounds Boeing Max jets until August

The U.S. grounded Boeing’s 737 Max plane in mid-March after two deadly plane crashes. Boeing aims to finish fixing the planes in late April, and changes would have to be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration and foreign regulators for approval.

American has 24 Max jets and had previously planned to cancel Max flights through early June. Airline officials say by extending cancellations through the summer they can plan more reliably for the peak travel season.

The airline says its reservations and sales teams will work with customers to manage their travel plans.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
GM to reveal next-generation Corvette in July
Next story
Canadian home sales and prices in March down compared with a year ago

Just Posted

MP Nathan Cullen to testify at oil tanker ban committee hearings

Senators travel to Prince Rupert and Terrace as part of fact-finding mission on Bill C-48

59 year old man missing in Prince George

He was last seen on April 12

Former Burns Lake mayor to plead guilty in sex assault case

Luke Strimbold scheduled for guilty pleas May 6

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

Search and rescue crews called in to find missing Fort St. James man

Jarett Sutherland last spoke to his mother on April 5

VIDEO: Four people shot dead in Penticton, one man in custody

Witnesses say a person was shot while standing in a yard on Lakeview Street

Paraglider spends cold night on Vancouver Island mountain range

Bad weather hampered helicopter rescue

Father sues daughter over illicit $450,000 townhouse purchase

A judge ruled in the father’s favour this month in B.C. Supreme Court

Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.

Some members of the Wet’suwet’en have said Coastal GasLink has no jurisdiction

Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembered as father figure to many

Gordon Parmenter was a church elder known for his skill connecting with people

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Peak of church was undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Horgan appoints former northern MLA to cool tensions on B.C. caribou protection

Blair Lekstrom gets an extra month to consult on new protected areas

Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Most Read