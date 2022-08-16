As inflation stays hot across Canada, here’s a look at how much some items cost

As food costs skyrocket, some other household products and services are not following suit

People shop for produce and seafood at the Granville Island Market in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada’s inflation rate fell from its near 40-year high of 8.1 per cent in June to 7.6 per cent in July, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.

The easing was largely attributable to gas prices, which have dropped in recent weeks, but similar relief has not extended to food costs.

The latest consumer price index data showed food prices at grocery stores rose at the fastest pace since August 1981, with prices up by 9.9 per cent on a year-over-year basis compared with 9.4 per cent the previous month.

Here’s a look at how much some prices have gone up between July 2021 and July 2022 at the grocery store:

– Fats and oils (for example, olive oil): 28.6 per cent

– Pasta products: 20.0 per cent

– Butter: 17.3 per cent

– Oranges: 16.9 per cent

– Eggs: 15.8 per cent

– Bread, rolls and buns: 15.4 per cent

– Canned and other prepared vegetables: 15.4 per cent

– Condiments, spices and vinegars: 14.4 per cent

– Lettuce: 14.2 per cent

– Coffee and tea: 13.8 per cent

– Tomatoes: 13.3 per cent

Data released by Statistics Canada also showed that some prices, like the cost of child care, declined year-over-year in July.

– Child care services: -7.6 per cent

– Recreational cannabis: -4.7 per cent

– Children’s clothing: -4.4 per cent

– Medical cannabis -4.1 per cent

– Internet services: -1.1 per cent

– Home entertainment equipment, parts and services: -0.9 per cent

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canada’s inflation rate slows to 7.6% in July as gas prices fall

Foodinflation