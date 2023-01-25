West Fraser Williams Lake Plywood. (John Wiege photo)

West Fraser Williams Lake Plywood. (John Wiege photo)

B.C. to dedicate some provincial timber supply to value-added industry

Program focusing on products such as mass timber, plywood, veneer, panelling and flooring

The British Columbia government is launching a new program that will ensure dedicated access to the provincial timber supply for secondary manufacturers that make value-added products.

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston says the goal is to build a stronger, more resilient forest industry with value-added products such as mass timber, plywood, veneer, panelling and flooring.

The government says in a statement that those products are increasingly in demand as alternatives to carbon-intensive construction products such as cement, resulting in steady job growth in the province.

The statement says the program will be restricted to those facilities that have minimal or no forestry tenure and are approved as a value-added manufacturer.

Figures show overall harvest levels in the forest industry in B.C. have decreased in the past decade, but employment in the value-added sector has grown by about 35 per cent since 2012.

Paul Rasmussen, with the Interior Lumber Manufacturers’ Association, says they’re encouraged to see the government recognize that a dedicated fibre allocation for the value-added sector is required.

RELATED: $68.8M to retool B.C. mill to produce wood-based single-use plastic replacements

RELATED: Province pumps $50-million into increasing fibre supply in B.C.

BC legislatureforestry

Previous story
Discount grocers to outperform conventional stores as food prices surge: Report
Next story
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by quarter point, says it plans to hold

Just Posted

“Down” use drives up overdose rate in Terrace and area. (Black Press file photo)
Health authority urges drug testing following surge in overdoses

Lumber operations at Apollo Forest Products in Fort St. James, Lakeland Mills in Prince George, and Nechako Lumber Co. in Vanderhoof will be temporarily curtailed. (File photo )
Sinclar announces temporary curtailment of several northwest B.C. mill operations

Canfor’s mill in Houston remains closed because of weekend fire. (File photo)
Fire delays Houston Canfor mill full re-opening

Gigantic prefabricated LNG processing units, called trains, are to liquefy natural gas. Phase one of the project will see two of these trains go into operation. Production would double in phase 2 as two more trains go online. (Michael Bramadat-Wilcock photo)
LNG Canada, BC Hydro explore electrification options