The Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Bank of Canada names new deputy governor, ‘temporarily’ expanding governing council

Sharon Kozicki will take on the role on Aug. 2 after serving eight years as an adviser

The Bank of Canada is naming a longtime central banker as a new deputy governor beginning early next month.

The bank says Sharon Kozicki will take on the role on Aug. 2 after serving eight years as an adviser to former governor Stephen Poloz and current governor Tiff Macklem.

She also worked on the bank’s monetary policy framework in 2016 when the Bank of Canada renewed its inflation-targeting agreement with the federal government, which will be renewed again later this year.

In a statement, Macklem says Kozicki will make an important contribution to deliberations by the bank’s governing council and ensure the Bank of Canada takes “decisions based on diverse perspectives.”

Her appointment brings the size of the bank’s governing council back up to a full complement of six members, and is also the second hire in as many weeks after the bank named Carolyn Rogers as the new second-in-command starting in mid-December.

Once Rogers comes on the board, the central bank says in a statement that governing council “will temporarily consist of seven people,” which it adds will allow for “smooth succession in the event of future retirements.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BankingCanada

Previous story
B.C.’s minimum working age going from 12 to 16 in October

Just Posted

Unifor Local 2301 members have commenced a work stoppage starting July 24 at 12:01 a.m. (Rio Tinto photo)
BREAKING: Unifor Local 2301 set to commence strike

Canfor’s Plateau mill west of Vanderhoof. (File photo)
Short-term production curtailments for Canfor’s Canadian sawmills due to wildfires

Fort St. James fire chief Ryan McVey says they always carry a few stuffed animals on their fire trucks that they can hand out in situations such as house fires where children are involved. (Photo submitted)
Source of comfort: Fort St. James Volunteer Fire Department gives children stuffed animals

The United States border crossing is seen on March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7