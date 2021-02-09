Bell abandoning all-sports format at radio stations in Vancouver, Winnipeg, Hamilton

The format changes come in the aftermath of layoffs by Bell across multiple platforms last week

Bell is dumping an all-sports format at three of its radio stations in Canada.

The company says TSN 1040 AM in Vancouver, TSN 1290 AM in Winnipeg and TSN 1150 AM in Hamilton will no longer be all-sports stations.

The Vancouver and Winnipeg websites for the radio stations do not specify what the new format will be, while the site in Hamilton says 1150 AM will become a BNN Bloomberg station, covering business, innovation, technology and sports.

In Vancouver, the morning show cut away during a commercial break Tuesday before it was announced that the station would be “reprogrammed” as of Friday. The news was followed by Green Day’s “Good Riddance” before the airwaves turned to music.

Bell still has TSN radio stations in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Edmonton.

A Corus radio station got the rights to Winnipeg Jets games last year, while a Rogers station has Vancouver Canucks rights.

The format changes come in the aftermath of layoffs by Bell across multiple platforms last week. TSN television reporters/anchors Dan O’Toole, Natasha Staniszewski and Brent Wallace wrote on social media they were among those to lose their jobs

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Radio