The Noom app displayed on the Apple App Store on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Apple App Store)

Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning for users of weight loss app Noom.

In a Wednesday (Aug. 19) news release, the bureau said it’s seen a “significant uptick” in the number of calls it’s received about the app. Between Aug. 16 and 18, the bureau received 1,213 consumer complaints about Noom, largely about billing and customer service, compared to 2,023 total complaints since July 2017. According to a bureau alert, consumers are trying to cancel during the free trial offer but are still being billed for between $20 and $40 in monthly subscription costs. Customers are also claiming they are being charged upfront for several months of subscription, in amounts from $120 to more than $180 instead of being billed monthly.

“Nearly all consumers detail the difficulty they encounter when trying to get in contact with the company’s customer service to request a refund of charges,” the bureau said.

The bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

On the Apple app store, Noon has a rating of 4.6 stars with 18,000 ratings and is the eighteenth ranked health and fitness app. It has a similar rating in the Google Play store with 212,838 reviews.

ScamsWeight Loss

