B.C. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson takes questions on changes to strata insurance rules, B.C. legislature, June 23, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

The B.C. government is ending its pandemic emergency restrictions on evicting tenants for unpaid rent as of Sept. 1, with allowances for people to catch up on rent owed until next summer.

As long as tenants keep up current rent as of September, they will have until July 2021 to pay the arrears in instalments, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson announced July 16. A ban on rent increases during the pandemic is extended until December 2020.

“Recognizing that many renters and landlords worked together to make arrangements during this crisis, the framework will also leave some flexibility for landlords to work with renters to further adjust the payment amounts,” the ministry said in a statement. “For example, allowing lower payments in the beginning of the agreement and gradually increasing the payment amounts over time or extending the duration of the payment process past July 2021.”

Along with the ban on rent increases, an emergency provision allowing landlords to restrict access to the common areas of rental buildings to protect residents from virus contamination.

RELATED: BC Housing allows rent supplement for illegal suites

RELATED: B.C. gets $2 billion in latest federal COVID-19 aid

The ministry reports that nearly 85,000 people have qualified for B.C.’s temporary rent supplement program for people who have lost income during the pandemic. The program provides $500 per month for eligible households with dependents, and $300 for renters without dependents.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$5 billion fall tax bill too much for B.C. business, NDP told
Next story
B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

Just Posted

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

Skeena Resources, Tahltan prez excited by purchase of Eskay Creek

Skeena gets full control of mine, Barrick gets 12 per cent of Skeena and a one per cent royalty

VIA Rail lays off 1,000 unionized workers across the country

Northern B.C. route Jasper to Prince George to Prince Rupert is not affected by VIA Rail layoffs

Overall house sales drop in the northwest

COVID-19 pandemic slowed market activity

B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

The 670-kilometre pipeline is planned to transport natural gas from northeast B.C. to Kitimat

21 more COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C., no new deaths

There are a total of 192 active confirmed cases across the province

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

Province announces $1.1 million in funding to restore caribou habitat

The seven projects are taking place across the province

B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

Sick leave, transit backed by Ottawa, John Horgan says

West Coast Trail to remain closed to overnight camping for rest of the year

Broken Islands and Long Beach Unit of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve also off limits

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit faces new accusations

‘Const. Browning and the RCMP have engaged in conduct that is reprehensible and deserves punishment’

Feds, provinces reach deal on $19 billion in funding for reopening

The money comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read