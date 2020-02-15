Real estate for sale sign. (The Canadian Press files)

CREA reports home sales up 11.5% compared with a year earlier

Home prices declined slightly in Greater Vancouver and in Prairie cities

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales rose 11.5 per cent in January compared with a year earlier to reach the highest sales figures for the month in 12 years, even as new listings remain constrained.

The association says seasonally-adjusted sales fell 2.9 per cent in January from a month earlier, dragged down by a roughly 18 per cent drop in sales in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia.

The actual average price for homes sold in January was about $504,350, up 11.2 per cent from the same month a year earlier for the largest increase since mid-2016.

Removing the Greater Vancouver Area and Greater Toronto Area from the picture, the national average price falls to around $395,000.

ALSO READ: CREA reports home sales in September up 15.5% from year ago

Home prices declined slightly in Greater Vancouver and in Prairie cities, while Montreal and cities in Ontario saw strong gains.

Prices rose as new listings remain near decade lows, though they edged up 0.2 per cent in January from December.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. legislature braces for next protest: a budget-day forest industry rally

Just Posted

Northern Health recommending students who have travelled to Hubei consider two week self-quarantine

The healthcare provider said it isn’t neccessary for healthy children to wear face masks

Caledonia Sled Race organizer says volunteers from the community make the race possible

The Caledonia Classic Sled Races marked their silver jubilee this year

Risk of coronavirus low for British Columbians: Northern Health

The agency wrote a letter to parents and guardians on Feb. 11 giving them advice and recommendations around the 2019 coronavirus

B.C. officials meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Photos:25th Annual Caledonia Classic Dog Sled Races

The 25th Annual Caledonia Classic Dog Sled Races were held over the… Continue reading

Canada doesn’t tell police what to do, Trudeau says of rail blockades

Blockades began last week after the RCMP enforced an injunction against Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters

No shirts, no city services: Firefighter calendar too steamy for Ontario officials

The city has never funded the calendars, but has OK’d photoshoots at city-owned properties

CFL teams under the microscope after free agency begins

While some big names remain, here’s what lies ahead leading up to next month’s CFL combine in Toronto

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

UBC prof says post highlights lack of understanding by youth of the internet’s ‘invisible audience’

Most Read