‘Low-intensity’ indoor fitness OK under B.C.’s revised COVID-19 orders

Light weightlifting, pilates, hatha yoga, low-intensity barre classes

Indoor fitness activities that do not cause heavy breathing or close contact with other people are permitted to resume under a revised COVID-19 order from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

All group fitness activities were suspended as part of the province-wide “gatherings and events” restrictions imposed in November, and “high-intensity” group exercise, either indoors or outdoors, remains off limits. That includes hot yoga, spin classes, aerobics, “bootcamp” workouts, and the high-intensity aspects of circuit training and interval training.

“Low-intensity group exercise does not cause a sustained and accelerated rate of breathing and does not involve close contact with other people,” says the province’s order. posted Dec. 14. “These include yoga (hatha), low-intensity exercise machines and cardio equipment, pilates, light weightlifting, stretching, tai chi and low-intensity barre classes.”

Also classified as high-intensity and off until further notice are bodybuilding, dance classes or Zumba-type dance fitness and kick-boxing.

The latest order specifies that an updated COVID-19 safety plan using the guidelines should be posted at facilities for permitted activities. “Health authority approval to reopen is not required, but safety inspections continue regularly,” the notice says.

Most Read