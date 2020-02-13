StubHub store in New York City. Used under CC 2.0 licence. (Ajay Suresh/Flickr)

StubHub to pay $1.3 million penalty in misleading ticket price claims case

Competition Bureau found that company was not selling tickets for cost it had promoted

StubHub Canada Ltd. and StubHub Inc. will pay a $1.3 million penalty for making misleading pricing claims and will ensure costs for Canadian events it sells tickets to are posted with their mandatory fees.

The penalty is part of an agreement the entertainment and sport ticket reseller made through the Competition Tribunal after the Competition Bureau discovered StubHub advertised tickets at “unattainable” prices on its websites, mobile apps and in promotional emails to Canadians.

The Bureau says its investigation found that StubHub was charging mandatory fees above the price advertised and was not selling tickets for the cost it had promoted.

The Bureau says consumers couldn’t see the full cost of their ticket unless they clicked or tapped to turn on pricing option filters or waited until later in the purchasing process.

Some consumers who filtered results to see tickets that were inclusive of fees were still asked to pay more than the prices they were originally shown.

The Bureau says StubHub voluntarily co-operated to resolve the matter and will launch a compliance program that ensures it complies with the law and prevents advertising issues.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. officials to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest
Next story
Valentine’s is the biggest day of the year to sell flowers in B.C.

Just Posted

Risk of coronavirus low for British Columbians: Northern Health

The agency wrote a letter to parents and guardians on Feb. 11 giving them advice and recommendations around the 2019 coronavirus

B.C. officials meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Photos:25th Annual Caledonia Classic Dog Sled Races

The 25th Annual Caledonia Classic Dog Sled Races were held over the… Continue reading

ICI recycling services could be carried out in a Community Co-op model, says local business owner

Kat Slorstad of Imperative Recycling calls the district ‘short-sighted’ in their decision to cancel ICI recycling services

First ride-hailing company approved in B.C.’s north

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to operate province-wide

VIDEO: Dentists worried about shortage of masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Feds: ‘There are a lot of people wearing masks who don’t need to wear masks’

Fear, boredom and adventure on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Still another week or more of quarantine on Diamond Princess due to coronavirus outbreak

Valentine’s is the biggest day of the year to sell flowers in B.C.

Men should pre-order ahead of time Valentine’s Day, but they don’t

One day to go: Last-second Valentine’s Day ideas

Some quick, romantic options for the last-minute planner

Man posts 2019 letter resigning from military after latest RCMP enforcement of pipeline order

Daryn Forsyth said he could no longer serve a Crown whose actions he disagreed with

CN shuts down eastern rail network, Via service due to anti-pipeline blockades

The company says that means stopping all transcontinental trains across its Canadian network

Woman brandishing hammer allegedly robs B.C. Dairy Queen

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash

Clams, Slurpees and maple syrup: Abbotsford man takes #ShotgunJake challenge to new heights

Tommy Kippes (aka Tommy the Tractor Guy) develops online buzz with videos to honour Jake Virtanen

Dark web drug trafficking was tied to Nanaimo GHB lab, say RCMP

Police arrested three suspects after busting drug processing lab earlier this month

Most Read