Tim Hortons signs agreement to expand to China

Tim Hortons signs franchise agreement with Cartesian Capital to expand to China

Tim Hortons has signed an agreement with a private equity firm to expand in China.

Under the exclusive master franchise joint venture agreement announced Wednesday, Cartesian Capital Group will develop and open more than 1,500 Tim Hortons restaurants in China over the next 10 years.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Tim Hortons president Alex Macedo said the company’s two main priorities are building and strengthening the brand in Canada and expanding the brand to the rest of the world.

“China’s population and vibrant economy represent an excellent growth opportunity for Tim Hortons in the coming years,” Macedo said in a statement.

“We have already seen Canada’s Chinese community embrace Tim Hortons and we now have the opportunity to bring the best of our Canadian brand to China with established partners who have expertise in the industry and the country.”

Related: Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

Related: Feces-flinging woman attacks B.C. Tim Hortons staff

Tim Hortons has more than 4,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world.

In 2012, Cartesian Capital partnered with Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International and the Kurdoglu family to develop the Burger King brand in China.

There are now more an 900 Burger King restaurants in China.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Restaurant Brands International to bring Tim Hortons to China,” Cartesian managing partner Peter Yu said in a statement.

“Tim Hortons has a long, rich history of providing guests with quality food and premium coffee. We plan to expand that tradition to China, drawing on 20 years of experience building businesses in China and around the world.”

In addition to Tim Hortons and Burger King, Restaurant Brands owns the Popeyes brand.

Companies in this story: (TSX:QSR)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.