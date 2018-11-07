A sold home is pictured in Vancouver on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Vancouver expects $30 million in first year of empty homes tax

City says it’s collected $18 million so far from the tax that aims to ease the near-zero vacancy rate

The City of Vancouver says it has collected $18 million from the first year of its empty homes tax and another $12 million could still flow into its coffers.

The city says in a news release that it expects to generate a total of $30 million from the first year of the tax which is applied to vacant residential properties in a bid to ease Vancouver’s near-zero vacancy rate.

The city says $8 million raised by the tax in 2017 has already been earmarked by council for specific affordable housing initiatives.

More details of the first year of the empty homes tax are due to be released Dec. 1 in the city’s first annual report on the levy.

Owners of residential properties are also being advised they must submit a property status declaration by Feb. 4, 2019, in order to meet the provisions of the tax for 2018.

Owners who don’t declare that status will be taxed, which amounts to one per cent of a property’s assessed value, and owners who miss the due date by even a day will also face a $250 penalty.

RELATED: B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Mayor Kennedy Stewart says the tax is an important strategy in managing Vancouver’s unaffordable housing market.

“Housing affordability is the most important issue in our city, and the empty homes tax is helping to free up more potential rental units that should be available as homes for Vancouver residents,” Stewart says in the release.

The tax does not apply to principal residences, properties rented for at least six months of the year, or properties that are eligible for one of eight exemptions.

READ MORE: Richmond woman ‘sick’ of empty homes

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadians tuning out real CRA agents because of CRA phone scammers

Just Posted

UPDATE: body of Prince George man discovered after he went missing Oct. 21

RCMP say foul play is not suspected in death of 37-year-old, who had been missing since Oct. 16

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Column: challenges in protecting your property from insects

From termites to carpenter ants

Dozens participate in 39th annual Mt. Pope Adventure Run and Walk

The fastest male and female runners both came from Prince George for the run

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader initially said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

BCHL unveils historical stats page on website

New listing features several Vernon players

Lawsuits allege B.C. government social worker stole from foster children

The lawsuits allege Indigenous children were removed from a stable environment to an unstable living arrangement so that their benefits could be stolen from them.

Ottawa Citizen rejects Senators’ request to take down players’ Uber video

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

Trudeau apologizes for Canada’s 1939 refusal of ship of Jewish refugees

Trudeau isssued an official government apology today for what he will call the country’s moral failure when Canada closed its doors to Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.

Parole denied for drunk driver who killed three kids and their grandfather

A panel with the Parole Board of Canada says Marco Muzzo has not addressed his alcohol misuse.

4 bears trapped in small B.C. town and killed

“It’s not something that we want to do or look to do”

Vancouver expects $30 million in first year of empty homes tax

City says it’s collected $18 million so far from the tax that aims to ease the near-zero vacancy rate

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

Most Read