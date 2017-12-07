VIDEO: 3 ways to reduce credit card debt this holiday season

Finance experts offer tips on sticking to that budget this holiday season

1. Create and follow a holiday budget

Avoid making hasty decisions you’ll regret come January. You don’t need to buy a gift for everyone in your life. There are lots of fun holiday activities you can do without spending.

2. Stop credit card debt from snowballing

Avoid building bad credit, take out a personal loan to consolidate your debt. Personal loans are available at lower rates than payday loans, and they can help you stay on track financially during the holidays.

3. Ask Santa for things you need, not things you want

When people ask you what you want this holiday season, suggest items that you actually need. This will help you save money on essentials in the new year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shoppers Drug Mart secures medical marijuana supplier
Next story
$66-million upgrade coming to Whistler Blackcomb

Just Posted

Grade 11 students organise #clothingswap

Social Justice course examines ‘True Cost’

Moonlight Madness parade stalled, not stopped

‘Newlands Express’ float wins best in parade

Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

New machine in Prince Rupert cafe will allows users to buy virtual currencies

VIDEO: Best photos of the Supermoon 2017

At its closest, the Frost Moon was about 363,300 km away from the Earth

B.C. man kicked out of military in LGBT Purge hears PM’s apology

Raised an army brat, devoted to a military career, anti-gay policy shattered D’Arcy Gauthier’s life

National Energy Board rules that Kinder Morgan can start work in Burnaby

TransMountain pipeline work can begin

LETTER: I’m voting ‘yes’ to electoral reform

Tom Fletcher defends corporate-backed B.C. Liberals

B.C. mom missing for six months now centre of murder investigation

San Li Liao has been missing since May 29 and homicide investigators have taken over the case

B.C. man charged with murder re-arrested days after being released on bail

Albert Giesbrecht was arrested and returned to custody on Dec. 6.

Canucks forward Bo Horvat out up to six weeks with right foot fracture

Horvat was injured in the third period of Vancouver’s 3-0 win over Carolina this week

B.C. family under investigation after buying injured calves from dairy farm

Cici Life Farm Sanctuary is being scrutinized for transporting two injured bull calves

$66-million upgrade coming to Whistler Blackcomb

A new gondola and high-speed chairlifts will be ready for the 2018/19 season

Most Read

  • VIDEO: 3 ways to reduce credit card debt this holiday season

    Finance experts offer tips on sticking to that budget this holiday season

  • $66-million upgrade coming to Whistler Blackcomb

    A new gondola and high-speed chairlifts will be ready for the 2018/19 season