Introducing our new reporter for the Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier

I’m excited to be your new reporter with the Vanderhoof Omineca Express and the Caledonia Courier. I moved here to Vanderhoof on Tuesday, Feb. 1 from Saskatchewan where I was northern affairs reporter for The Prince Albert Daily Herald and The Northern Advocate. My work has also been featured by the CBC, CTV, Global News, The Globe and Mail, The Toronto Star, Le Devoir, The Montreal Gazette and The Saskatoon StarPhoenix.

I’m new to the area so here’s a little bit about me: I was born in Montreal and I grew up on a farm in the Lac-Megantic area of Quebec. An important moment for me as a journalist was the Lac-Megantic railway disaster — when in 2013 a train derailment caused an explosion that destroyed the downtown core — killing people who I knew personally. The most important thing to me is that people see themselves reflected accurately and respectfully in the news — especially during traumatic events.

After finishing my undergraduate degree at Concordia University in Montreal I worked as editor for the What’s Up Yukon arts and culture magazine in Whitehorse, Yukon. While working on my master’s thesis I became interested in how scientific methods can be applied to journalism. I worked with the Institute for Investigative Journalism on a national collaborative project focused on the health effects of lead in drinking water. Our investigation into Quebec drinking water quality won a shared Prix Judith Jasmin, regarded as the highest award in French Canadian journalism.

For the past two years I’ve focused primarily on natural resources, climate change, mental health, reconciliation, equitable access to healthcare, education and other services. I also focus on in-depth court and municipal reporting, crime and the prison system. My reporting has highlighted treaty rights and the impacts of residential schools on northern First Nations. I’ve reported on suicide rates and prevention activism in the north, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has made healthcare an increasingly important topic.

I’m looking forward to bringing national style news coverage to the Omineca region and please don’t feel shy to reach out with story ideas, tips or feedback.

Michael Bramadat-Willcock

