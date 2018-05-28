Another Prince Rupert deer entangled in netting. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

After Hammy, another deer netted on the North Coast

A large buck was seen wearing green fish net headgear in Prince Rupert, B.C. on May 28

There’s something fishy going on with the deer in Prince Rupert.

On May 28, a buck was seen on Seventh Avenue East with what appears to be green fish netting caught in its antlers. Elaine Hupman, a resident of Seventh Avenue East, said she was brushing her hair in her bathroom when she spotted the deer nibbling at grass and leaves in her backyard.

READ MORE: Hammock deer has celebrity status

“I wasn’t sure if it was a male or female, but then it raised its head and I saw the green netting caught in one of its antlers,” she said. “I thought, ‘Oh no! Another Hammy’.”

It’s the second deer that has been spotted wandering the city’s backyards sporting fancy antler attire in the past 12 months. Last summer, another young buck’s antlers became tangled in a backyard hammock on Sixth Avenue East. Police were called in to rescue the deer, and eventually freed it but part of the hammock remained attached to his antler.

The deer continued to roam the streets of Prince Rupert where he became a viral sensation, earning the nickname “Hammy the Deer.”

Similar to Hammy, the netting caught in the buck’s antlers doesn’t appear to be obstructing its field of vision or causing it major discomfort. However, Hupman said she did plan on contacting the conservation officer in Terrace to let him know about the situation.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert RCMP wrangle tangled buck

“I’m still kind of worried about what might happen if he gets caught in a branch and can’t get out,” she said.

Terrace conservation officer could not be reached for comment.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A deer was spotted with green fish netting in its antlers on Seventh Avenue East, on Monday, May 28. The netting does not appear to be causing it any discomfort, and the region’s conservation officer has been contacted. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Previous story
Barkerville opens for the season

Just Posted

Safety concerns dominate North Road meeting

Residents voice concern over Canfor’s proposal

Critics charge mayor has conflict of interest

Mayor discounts claims, says it’s about public safety

Finding a balance between economy and environment

For Pete Erickson, a happy medium is key

Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief and Council sign on for Coastal GasLink

Many factors looked at regarding proposed pipeline project

Hot, dry weather in forecast increases wildfire risk

BC Wildfire Service urges public to stay vigilant with fire

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Leaked audit suggests rules to protect caribou ignored by oil and gas industry

Leaked audit suggests B.C. environment rules for energy industry being ignored

‘We are sorry:’ Alberta premier formally apologizes to ’60s Scoop survivors

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley apologizes to survivors and families of the Sixties Scoop in Edmonton on Monday

Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Inaugural Pacific Rim Basketball Classic to help prepare team for FIFA Basketball World Cup 2019

City council votes to restart new arena conversation with Calgary Flames

The Flames broke off talks last September just as a civic election got underway, calling discussions “spectacularly unproductive.”

Feds explore buying Trans Mountain; decision coming Tuesday

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will soon say where government plans to go with Kinder Morgan pipeline

B.C. proclaims Rick Hansen Day to promote disability access

Premier John Horgan announces $10 million grant to Hansen Foundation

B.C. flood risk continues to diminish

But wildfire season already heating up in Southern Interior

After Hammy, another deer netted on the North Coast

A large buck was seen wearing green fish net headgear in Prince Rupert, B.C. on May 28

Most Read

  • After Hammy, another deer netted on the North Coast

    A large buck was seen wearing green fish net headgear in Prince Rupert, B.C. on May 28