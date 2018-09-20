College of New Caledonia offers new automotive glass technician program

The program is offered mainly online, allowing more students to take part from across the north

The College of New Caledonia is offering an Automotive Glass Technician Apprentice certification program this fall for the first time, and is using a new model to deliver it.

The 16-week course will be offered mainly online, with just the final week spent in the shop at CNC in Prince George. Two sections of the course begin Sept. 24, 2018.

CNC says it’s the first trade they’ve offered under the blended online and in-person model.

“Blended delivery can really enhance the apprenticeship experience,” said program instructor Ken Rowell.

“This allows an apprentice to spent more time learning at their job while still being able to develop a network of peers outside of their workplace.”

The online model gives more students from outside Prince George a chance to take part.

A CNC news release says automotive glass technicians are in high demand in northern B.C., and their inaugural program has students registered from local glass shops, dealerships and communities as far north as Terrace.

