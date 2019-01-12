College of New Caledonia wants public’s input on budget

A public consultation will be held Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. at Vanderhoof Campus

Lindsay Chung

Black Press

Do you have any thoughts about the College of New Caledonia’s budget for the upcoming year?

If so, now is the time to let the college know.

College of New Caledonia (CNC) is asking members of the public to provide input on the 2019-20 budget during a public consultation session Feb. 1. Public consultation sessions will be held on all six CNC campuses. The regional campuses will connect to the Prince George campus through digital delivery instruction technology (DDI), which offers real-time, responsive video interactions, to create one unified public budget session.

“Last year, DDI was very successful in connecting voices from different communities into one budget session,” CNC president Henry Reiser says in a press release. “The communities CNC serves are important stakeholders. Understanding their vision for education in their community is an important step to CNC’s decision making process.”

The public budget consultation will take place at each campus Friday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. At the Vanderhoof campus, the session will be held in Room 3-140. In Burns Lake, the session will take place in Room 002 at the Lakes District Campus. The Fort St. James Campus session will be held in Room J2/201.

Presentations are limited to 10 minutes each, and written presentations will also be accepted.

Registration for the consultation session opened Jan. 9 and closes Jan. 30 at 4 p.m.

To register, email bog@cnc.bc.ca and include the presenter, organization, name(s), contact information, and the specific campus at which you wish to present.

Written submissions will be received until Jan. 30 at 4:30 p.m. Email bog@cnc.bc.ca and include the presenters, organization, name(s), contact information and attach a Word or PDF document.

More information is available at cnc.bc.ca under the Budget 2019/2020 button.