College of New Caledonia wants public’s input on budget

A public consultation will be held Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. at Vanderhoof Campus

Lindsay Chung

Black Press

Do you have any thoughts about the College of New Caledonia’s budget for the upcoming year?

If so, now is the time to let the college know.

College of New Caledonia (CNC) is asking members of the public to provide input on the 2019-20 budget during a public consultation session Feb. 1. Public consultation sessions will be held on all six CNC campuses. The regional campuses will connect to the Prince George campus through digital delivery instruction technology (DDI), which offers real-time, responsive video interactions, to create one unified public budget session.

“Last year, DDI was very successful in connecting voices from different communities into one budget session,” CNC president Henry Reiser says in a press release. “The communities CNC serves are important stakeholders. Understanding their vision for education in their community is an important step to CNC’s decision making process.”

The public budget consultation will take place at each campus Friday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. At the Vanderhoof campus, the session will be held in Room 3-140. In Burns Lake, the session will take place in Room 002 at the Lakes District Campus. The Fort St. James Campus session will be held in Room J2/201.

Presentations are limited to 10 minutes each, and written presentations will also be accepted.

Registration for the consultation session opened Jan. 9 and closes Jan. 30 at 4 p.m.

Presentations are limited to 10 minutes each. If people aren’t able to be there in person, written presentations will also be accepted.

To register, email bog@cnc.bc.ca and include the presenter, organization, name(s), contact information, and the specific campus at which you wish to present.

Written submissions will be received until Jan. 30 at 4:30 p.m. Email bog@cnc.bc.ca and include the presenters, organization, name(s), contact information and attach a Word or PDF document.

More information is available at cnc.bc.ca under the Budget 2019/2020 button.

Previous story
New dog greeter spreading smiles at prestigious B.C. hotel

Just Posted

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

College of New Caledonia wants public’s input on budget

A public consultation will be held Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. at Vanderhoof Campus

Column: Come together for the Wet’suwet’en people

Former elected chief and CEO of First Nations LNG Alliance hopes for peace amongst Wet’suwet’en.

Editorial: see the light

Winter driving can be safer for everyone if we simply turn on head and tail lights

Foreign affairs minister welcomes ‘brave new Canadian’ as Saudi teen lands in Toronto

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was fleeing abusive family in Saudi Arabia

B.C. VIEWS: Tracking propaganda around B.C.’s latest pipeline protest

‘Military invasion’ claims fly around the world in seconds

Trump says he has ‘no idea’ if deal can be made with Pelosi

U.S. government shut down has broken all records

UK PM May: Rejecting Brexit would be catastrophic

Theresa May has urged Parliament to support her little-loved EU divorce deal

Pot producers face pushback over odour, smell in Canadian farming town

There are now six licensed marijuana production operations in the community of 17,500 people

Tiny coffeeshops help owners save on rent in high-cost Vancouver, Toronto

Three of the four most expensive main streets in Canada are in Toronto and Vancouver, a report says

Conservationists want protection on ‘Canada’s most magnificent’ old-growth forest

The forest is in the San Juan River Valley near Port Renfrew on southern Vancouver Island

Boy, 6, killed after truck hits snowplow on side of Alberta highway

Police say it happened on Highway 16 near Edson, between Edmonton and Jasper National Park.

Mannequin heads in dumpster give B.C. cop a fright

Delta officer finds a number of mannequin heads in the dumpster, with more in a trash bag

Most Read